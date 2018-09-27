MSPs claim more than £16m in expenses for first time

MSPs claimed a record £16 million in expenses last year.

When money paid out in party leader allowances and the cost of stationery and postage provision was taken into account, the total for 2017-18 was £16.16 million, figures from the Scottish Parliament show.

That was up by £327,611 from the previous year’s total of £15.8 million, although the 2.07% rise in expenses was below the rate of inflation.

A Scottish Parliament spokesman stressed this point, saying: “The cost of expenses incurred in carrying out parliamentary duties rose by less than the rate of inflation last year.”