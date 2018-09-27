MSPs hear plea for law reform to allow adult adoption

A campaigner calling for a change in the law in Scotland to allow adults to be adopted is to make his case to MSPs.

Nathan Sparling, 28, wants to scrap the existing legal limit on adoptions which means it is not an option for those aged over 18.

He said: “Adoption is not just about protecting the rights of a young child, but bringing together families in the eyes of the law. ”

Mr Sparling, who wants to be adopted by his stepfather Brian, has submitted a petition to Holyrood as part of his campaign.

Adult adoption is currently legal in countries such as Canada, the US, Japan, Germany and Spain.