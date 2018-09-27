Advertisement

Nobel winner Desmond Tutu admitted to hospital for tests

Former South African archbishop Desmond Tutu has been admitted to a Cape Town hospital for tests.

The Nobel laureate is in good spirits and hopes to go home in a few days, his office said.

Mr Tutu has been treated for prostate cancer for many years.

He turns 87 on October 7.

Last week, Mr Tutu said in a statement that terminally ill people should have the right to a “dignified assisted death”.

The statement followed a murder charge against a local campaigner for the legalisation of euthanasia.