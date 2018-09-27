Number of cars built in UK falls again

The number of cars built in the UK fell for a third consecutive month in August, figures show.

The Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT) said 89,254 cars left production lines, 12.9% fewer than the same month a year ago.

Production for the home market was down by 38% and by 3.8% for exports.

Just over a million cars have been built so far this year, with four out of five for export.