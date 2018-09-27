Obama adviser’s ‘catastrophic’ modelling made Tories confident for 2017 election

The scale of problems in the Tory election campaign has been revealed in internal data suggesting the party was on course for a comfortable win just days before Theresa May’s humiliation at the ballot box. The confidential information prepared the week before the June 2017 election suggested the Conservatives were on course to win 371 seats, with Labour expected to slump to just 207 MPs. The internal modelling, revealed in a new book on the election, shows that the information – used by Tory HQ to plan Mrs May’s campaign – was spectacularly wide of the mark in key battleground seats. The snap election, called by Mrs May to capitalise on soaring opinion poll leads and the desire to secure a majority to get her Brexit plans through the Commons, resulted in a hung Parliament with just 317 Tories securing a place at Westminster.

Credit: PA Graphics

The book, The British General Election of 2017, says that modelling done by ex-US president Barack Obama’s former adviser Jim Messina was wide of the mark as the race went into its final straight. The book states: “A week before polling day, Jim Messina’s analysis had Labour to fall to 207 seats, with the Conservatives on course to win 371. “Even then, there were some concerning signs, especially in London. Battersea and Croydon Central were already identified as probable losses to Labour. “Both Putney and Kensington were seen as very tight – with just one point between the parties in both – and other seats in London such as Ealing Central and Acton, which should have been marginal, were clearly going to stay Labour. “However, one of the other big surprise results of election night – Canterbury – was more of a shock, since at this point the Conservative modelling had it to be held with a majority of over 20%. “But the party still seemed on course to take almost 30 Labour-held seats — mostly in the North and the Midlands. “The Conservatives also expected to make seven gains from the Liberal Democrats, almost wiping out the party in the House of Commons.

