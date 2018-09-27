Passenger charged after ‘chasing missed Dublin flight shouting wait’

A man has appeared in court charged with criminal damage after allegedly chasing a plane at Dublin airport because he had missed his flight.

Patrick Kehoe was arrested on Thursday morning after witnesses saw a man tackled to the ground after shouting “wait” at the Ryanair flight as it taxied to the runway.

Dublin’s Criminal Courts of Justice heard how the 23-year-old from Raheenaskeagh, Oulart, Co Wexford, allegedly broke through a magnetic door lock at Gate 106.

He was released on bail following a brief appearance and is to appear again on November 8 for direction on the criminal damage charge.

After leaving court, Kehoe covered his face with a folder and shouted abuse and insults at waiting journalists.

He swung his suitcase a number of times at the small crowd and made several attempts to run at them.

As he walked through Dublin’s historic Phoenix Park, he lowered his trousers and exposed his backside.