PCB chemical pollution threatens to wipe out killer whales

The current concentrations of chemical pollutants (PCBs) remain a deadly threat to animals at the top of the food chain, particularly killer whales according to a study.

Half of the world's Orca populations are likely to be wiped out by the invisible pollutant polychlorinated biphenyl (PCB), according to research from Aarhus University in Denmark.

PCBs were banned in 1987 in Europe - and globally in 2004, but because of their environmental persistence, PCBs still present a major threat today - particularly to species at the top of marine food webs.

Killer whales currently have the highest PCB exposures on earth and are at the highest risk of population collapse.

So what are PCBs?