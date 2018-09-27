Poison fear after death of Egyptian monk due to give evidence over abbot killing

A post-mortem examination on a Coptic Orthodox monk who had until recently belonged to a monastery where the abbot was killed showed clear signs of poisoning, Egyptian security and medical officials have said.

They said the post-mortem exam was performed late on Wednesday, hours after Zeinoun al-Maqari was pronounced dead on arrival at a hospital in Assiut, the closest city to the Al-Muharraq monastery where the monk has lived since last month.

The monk was buried on Wednesday night in St Macarius monastery, north west of Cairo, where he joined as a novice more than a decade ago and the scene of the killing of the abbot, Bishop Epiphanius.

Zeinoun died a day before he was scheduled to give evidence for the prosecution in the trial of two monks – one of whom has been defrocked – charged with the killing of the abbot.

Hearings were adjourned until October 27.

Zeinoun was among six monks from St Macarius who were banished to different monasteries across the country as part of disciplinary action taken by the church following the death of Epiphanius.