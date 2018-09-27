Renewables rose to record high in spring, new figures show

Renewables such as wind and solar generated almost a third of British power in the second quarter of the year, Government figures show. Between April and June, renewables provided a record 31.7% of electricity generation, up on the same period the previous year as more clean technology was added to the system and there was an increase in hours of sunshine.

ENERGY Renewables Credit: PA Graphics

Overall, low-carbon’s share of electricity generation fell slightly compared to the same period in 2017, to 53.4% of the mix, as a result of outages in nuclear power plants. Coal power also fell to a record low of just 1.6% of the generation mix, while gas accounted for 42%, the figures from the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy showed. But a recent report for Drax Electric Insights by Dr Iain Staffell at Imperial College London showed gas prices at a 10-year-high are now prompting an increase in coal burning for power, which leads to higher carbon emissions.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.