Rising property values mean Britain now has 17,289 million-pound streets

Kensington Palace Gardens in London has retained its crown as Britain’s most expensive street, although average property values there have slipped by £1.3 million over the past year and now stand at £35.6 million. Kensington Palace and the Royal Albert Hall are just a short stroll away for residents of Kensington Palace Gardens, as are Kensington High Street and Notting Hill for a spot of shopping. Property website Zoopla, which ran the study, said that despite feeling the impact of the recent cooldown in London property prices, Kensington Palace Gardens had held first place on its “rich list” since its research started a decade ago.

All 10 of Britain’s most expensive streets are in London, although average property values in all of them have declined over the past year, according to Zoopla’s findings. Grosvenor Crescent remains in second place on Zoopla’s list with an average property value of £21.7 million. Meanwhile, rising property values across the country generally mean there are now 17,289 streets in Britain where the average property value is £1 million or over, up from 14,417 in 2017. Outside London, Reading has the highest number of streets where the average property value is £1 million-plus, with 242.

