Robot jobs revolution to hit deprived areas badly, says report

The looming surge in robots doing skilled and semi-skilled jobs will hit already deprived parts of the country hardest, a new report states. A swathe of towns across the North of England and the Midlands will bear the brunt of the knock-on impact of widespread automised working, according to a study by the Centre for Social Justice (CSJ). The report identifies 10 former manufacturing towns which will find it hard to adapt to artificial intelligence technology making many jobs redundant. They are; Doncaster, Wigan, Blackpool, Mansfield, Barnsley, Bradford, Plymouth, Stoke-on-Trent, Wakefield and Dudley. The CSJ is calling for Government action to help such communities by setting-up tax enterprise zones underpinned by a £1.4 billion regeneration fund. Doncaster, Wigan, Blackpool, Mansfield, Barnsley, Bradford, Plymouth, Stoke-on-Trent, Wakefield and Dudley.

Scrapping employers’ national insurance payments for high growth businesses would also be a benefit, according to the CSJ. Otherwise regional divides will widen with jobs growth in the North of England and Midlands continuing to fall behind London and the South East, the report states. Cities such as London, Manchester and Birmingham were found to be well placed to ride the wave of the so-called “forth industrial revolution” of automation, while areas still impacted by the loss of heavy industry in the 1980s would be hit again, the report said. The study called for co-ordinated investment in transport, education and dealing with social breakdown issues. The CSJ states: “Job growth in London will be double that in the East Midlands and three times the rate of growth in the North East. “In the West Midlands meanwhile, job growth is due to grind into reverse gear with a 1% drop over the next seven years. “Automation will further entrench social deprivation unless action is taken.

