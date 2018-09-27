Salisbury suspect a Russian colonel who was likely personally honoured by Putin

Sitting next to the leaders of China and Japan, Vladimir Putin insisted Alexander Petrov and Ruslan Boshirov were civilians with "nothing criminal" about their trip to Salisbury.

A fortnight later and it has been claimed that the Russian president himself bestowed the nation's highest military honour on Boshirov, whose real identity is said to be Anatoliy Chepiga, a highly decorated colonel in the GRU intelligence service.

Online investigative group Bellingcat says it has uncovered records that show Col Chepiga was quietly given the Hero of the Russian Federation award around four years ago. In use since the collapse of the Soviet Union, the honour is issued personally by the president "as recognition of services to the state and the people of Russia involving a heroic deed", the group says.

Medals are usually handed out at public ceremonies and are accompanied by a presidential decree, but they are not announced when the act of heroism is a state secret.

Bellingcat, which is run by British citizen journalist and blogger Elliott Higgins, says it has gathered evidence that Col Chepiga was given the honour in December 2014.

The Home Office said it could neither confirm nor deny the reporting about the suspect’s real identity.

Scotland Yard, which has already said it believed the two suspects were using aliases, declined to comment.