Zizzi restaurant at centre of Salisbury Novichok attack to re-open

A Zizzi restaurant where Sergei Skripal and his daughter ate shortly before they fell ill with Novichok poisoning is to re-open later this year.

The restaurant in Salisbury city centre has been shut since Mr Skripal and Yulia Skirpal collapsed having been poisoned by the military-grade nerve agent in March.

On the afternoon they fell ill, the pair had a meal at the restaurant in Castle Street having walked there from the nearby Mill public house.

The eatery has been undergoing decontamination overseen by staff from the Department of Environment, Food and Rural Affairs.

It has now been handed back to its owners and is due to reopen in the autumn after undergoing refurbishment and maintenance work over the coming weeks.