Scottish Parliament rated five-star tourist attraction

The Scottish Parliament has been awarded a five-star rating from Scotland’s national tourism body.

VisitScotland gave the quality assurance grading to the visitor experience at Holyrood in recognition of exceptional customer service and high-quality facilities.

The building runs free tours for visitors explaining the history, building architecture and parliamentary process.

Scottish Parliament Presiding Officer Ken Macintosh said: “This award is a terrific achievement and a real recognition of the effort our staff put in to making the Scottish Parliament such a warm and welcoming place to visit.