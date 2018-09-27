Seal rises from water and slaps kayaker in the face with an octopus

There are many things you might worry about when going kayaking, but being slapped around the face by a mollusc perhaps isn't one of them.

Kyle Mulinder, 37, was boating off the coast of Kaikōura in New Zealand with friends when a seal rose from the water and smacked him around the face with a huge octopus.

Mr Mulinder and his group had been watching the animals have a tussle near their boats before the octopus was flung at him.

"Out of nowhere, it literally just rose from the depths as it was mid fight, thrashed it round and, well - the rest was history," he said.

After the octopus fell back into the water, Mr Mulinder can be seen laughing at the bizarre incident.

The octopus seemingly won the fight in the end, clinging to the bottom of Mr Mulinder's kayak for safety until it was removed.