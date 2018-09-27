Sinn Fein demands action against landlords ‘jacking up’ rents

The Sinn Fein finance spokesman made the comments following the publication of the latest rental price statistics from the Residential Tenancies Board (RTB).

“The reality is that in a large number of cases landlords are using these loopholes to evict their tenants and jack up rents,” Mr Doherty said. “It’s scandalous.”

Pearse Doherty said some landlords were re-letting properties in an attempt to circumvent rent pressure zone caps with claims they were refurbishing properties.

Sinn Fein has called for new laws to combat landlords using loopholes to “jack up” rents.

The figures showed rents rose by 7.6% nationally in the second quarter of this year, despite the Government’s rent control laws.

The Government introduced rent pressure zones in 2016 in a bid to combat rental inflation.

Under the legislation, rent increases in certain areas are restricted to 4% per annum.

Mr Doherty told the Dail rents were spiralling out of control and called for urgent action.

The research showed average rent was more than 1,000 euro per month in the period between April and the end of June.

The data divided the rental into existing tenancies and new tenancies. It showed an increase of 4.9% year on year for existing tenancies compared with 8.4% for new tenancies.

Mr Doherty said the figures were proof that a two-tier market had emerged and the rent pressure zones were not working.

The Donegal TD appealed for the Government to fast-track legislation to give the RTB greater powers.

Sinn Fein has proposed a three-year emergency rent freeze and tax reliefs for tenants for three years.

Employment affairs minister Regina Doherty said the Government would introduce a new rent register before the end of the year which would show average rents street by street across the country.

Ms Doherty said it was because the Government recognised the issues that it would also implement new rent protection measures and give the RTB increased powers.

Solidarity-People Before Profit TD Mick Barry said the state should engage with builders directly to offer genuinely affordable housing at cost price.

“This generation needs to be rescued,” Mr Barry said.

He questioned how the Government could disagree that building public housing on public lands was the only way to solve the housing issue.