Staying sunny and warm in south

Rest of today:It will be dry, sunny and warm across England and Wales. Rain easing into northern England and north Wales during the afternoon. Colder and brighter with showers for northern Scotland.

Tonight:Cloud will continue south across England and Wales, where it’ll be milder overnight. Elsewhere, dry with clear skies and turning chilly.

Friday:After a cloudy start in the south it will be a fine day with good spells of sunshine. Cloudier and breezier in the north, with some showers. Feeling cooler