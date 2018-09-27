- ITV Report
Supreme Court accuser Christine Blasey Ford believed Brett Kavanaugh was 'accidentally going to kill' her
Brett Kavanaugh left his accuser, Christine Blasey Ford, feeling like he was "accidentally going to kill" her as she was smothered during a sex attack, a hearing has heard.
The Supreme Court nominee allegedly attempted to rape Ms Ford then 15, at a house gathering in 1982.
Ms Ford delivered the details of the attack, which "drastically altered" her life, during a public Senate committee hearing on Thursday.
It comes just a day before Mr Kavanaugh, who is Donald Trump's nominee for the Supreme Court, will learn whether he will join the legal body.
The scandal, which has seen other women level accusations against the Republic jurist, has rocked Washington in recent weeks.
Holding back tears, Ms Ford said she had gone to a house gathering after a diving session where Mr Kavanaugh a number of other boys were "visibly drunk".
After having one drink, Ms Ford said she went upstairs to the bathroom when she was pushed into a bedroom by Mr Kavanaugh and another boy.
The hearing heard that Mr Kavanaugh rubbed his hands across his accuser's body and "grinded" against her.
On a bed, Ms Ford "yelled" but struggled to get Mr Kavanaugh, who was being encouraged by the other boy, off of her because his "weight was heavy".
Mr Kavanaugh allegedly tried taking her clothes off, under which she was wearing a swimsuit.
"I believed he was going to rape me," she said.
"I yelled for help but he put his hand over her mouth."
Said added that she couldn't breathe and that she thought he was "accidentally going to kill me".
Her two attackers were laughing, but the victim attempted to escape into a bathroom, locking herself inside, before leaving the house, the hearing heard.
"Brett's attack on me drastically altered my life for a very long time," she said.
Ms Ford explained that she was "convinced" that because the rape had not been successful that she should forget it and move on.
When asked if this was a case of mistaken identity, Ms Ford said "absolutely not".