Supreme Court accuser Christine Blasey Ford believed Brett Kavanaugh was 'accidentally going to kill' her

Brett Kavanaugh left his accuser, Christine Blasey Ford, feeling like he was "accidentally going to kill" her as she was smothered during a sex attack, a hearing has heard.

The Supreme Court nominee allegedly attempted to rape Ms Ford then 15, at a house gathering in 1982.

Ms Ford delivered the details of the attack, which "drastically altered" her life, during a public Senate committee hearing on Thursday.

It comes just a day before Mr Kavanaugh, who is Donald Trump's nominee for the Supreme Court, will learn whether he will join the legal body.

The scandal, which has seen other women level accusations against the Republic jurist, has rocked Washington in recent weeks.

Holding back tears, Ms Ford said she had gone to a house gathering after a diving session where Mr Kavanaugh a number of other boys were "visibly drunk".

After having one drink, Ms Ford said she went upstairs to the bathroom when she was pushed into a bedroom by Mr Kavanaugh and another boy.