Teenage girls admit affray over death of Egyptian student

Two teenage girls have admitted their roles in a street attack in connection with the death of an Egyptian engineering student.

Mariam Moustafa was left in a coma after the assault in February, which saw the 18-year-old repeatedly punched during a confrontation with a group of women.

After receiving hospital treatment she was discharged, but she was later readmitted after her condition deteriorated.

She suffered a stroke and died in hospital on March 14.