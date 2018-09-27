Teenager jailed for nunchucks attack

A teenager who used nunchucks on a reveller during a night out in an attack “akin to a martial arts movie” has been jailed. CCTV footage released by Northumbria Police shows 19-year-old Kyle Morrow using the weapon to beat another man.

The incident, which took place at around 10.20pm on March 9 just outside Newcastle’s Bigg Market, left the teenager’s victim, aged 26, needing hospital treatment for a fractured eye socket and a broken nose. Morrow, of Claremont North Avenue, Gateshead, had bumped into one of the man’s friends and “decided to take action in his own hands”, Northumbria Police said. The video shows the defendant swinging the metal bars at the victim, before eventually walking calmly away, hugging and laughing with friends. As he was arrested moments later, the nunchucks fell out of his pocket and were seized by officers.

Kyle Morrow was jailed for two years Credit: Northumbria Police/PA