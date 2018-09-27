Tommy Robinson in court over contempt claim

Former English Defence League (EDL) leader Tommy Robinson is due to appear at the Old Bailey accused of contempt of court.

The far-right activist was released from prison last month after three leading judges quashed a finding made at Leeds Crown Court in May, and granted him conditional bail from a 13-month jail sentence.

Robinson, 35, is expected to appear at the Old Bailey on Thursday under his real name, Stephen Yaxley-Lennon, to face a fresh hearing over the allegation.

He is alleged to have committed contempt of court by filming people in a criminal trial and broadcasting footage on social media.

Robinson left HMP Onley in Rugby on August 1 but could face being sent back to jail if the judge finds him in contempt – the maximum sentence is two years imprisonment.

He was jailed in May after filming people involved in a criminal trial and broadcasting the footage on social media, and has already served the equivalent of a four-month sentence.

Robinson was sentenced to 10 months’ imprisonment for contempt of court, which he admitted, and a further three months for breaching a previous suspended sentence.