Tories demand independent inquiry into NHS Highland bullying claims

The Scottish Conservatives have called for an independent inquiry to investigate allegations of a “bullying culture” at a health board.

Senior clinicians at NHS Highland have raised concerns over a “long-standing bullying culture” which they allege is damaging patient care – claims the board’s medical director Dr Rod Harvey said he “did not recognise”.

The four NHS Highland doctors went public with their fears in a letter to the Herald newspaper, accusing bosses of suppressing criticism and creating a “culture of fear and intimidation” lasting more than a decade.

Mr Harvey said the board takes such allegations “extremely seriously” and any complaints are fully investigated.

Tory MSP Edward Mountain raised the issue at First Minister’s Questions as he urged Nicola Sturgeon to order an inquiry.