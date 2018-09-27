Treasury ‘can’t promise help if Scottish budget changes hit tax allowances’

The Chief Secretary to the Treasury has said she “can’t make any promises” on whether Westminster will always be able to help if changes made by the Scottish Government impact on people’s tax allowances.

While Liz Truss told MSPs “the Treasury always likes to be helpful”, she could not provide a guarantee this would always be the case as she said it would have to consider the “budgetary implications”.

It comes after a deal was agreed between the Scottish and UK governments to prevent Scots losing out on the married couples allowance.

The allowance lets married couples, and those in civil partnerships, to transfer up to 10% of the personal tax allowance – the money they can earn before they start paying income tax – to their partner, provided they are a basic rate tax payer.

The scheme can save couples about £230 a year, but the introduction of new starter and intermediate tax bands in Scotland in the 2018-19 budget reduced the number of basic rate tax payers.