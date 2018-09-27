Trump: Heads of state were laughing with me, not at me

Donald Trump has dismissed as “fake news” reports that world leaders laughed at him in the opening moments of his speech to a session of the UN General Assembly.

“They weren’t laughing at me. They were laughing with me,” he declared at a news conference, the day after counterparts from around the globe audibly laughed as he began his address by reciting US economic gains under his watch.

“We had fun. That was not laughing at me,” he said.