Trump: I’d certainly prefer not to fire Rosenstein

US President Donald Trump has said he would “certainly prefer not” to fire deputy attorney general Rod Rosenstein and that he may delay a meeting with the Justice Department’s second highest-ranking official.

Mr Trump said Mr Rosenstein denied making remarks first attributed to him in a New York Times report, including that he had discussed possibly secretly recording the president and using the US constitution’s 25th Amendment to remove him from office.

“I would much prefer keeping Rod Rosenstein,” Mr Trump said at a news conference in New York. “He said he did not say it. He said he does not believe that.”

Mr Trump added: “My preference would be to keep him and to let him finish up.”