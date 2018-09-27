Turkey’s Erdogan arrives in Germany on bridge-building visit

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has arrived in Germany for a visit aimed at reducing tensions between the two Nato allies. It comes at a time when Turkey’s economic troubles are causing growing concerns and Europe needs Ankara’s support to keep down the flow of migrants. The trip is Mr Erdogan’s first formal state visit to Germany, which is home to more than three million people with Turkish roots. But the increasingly authoritarian leader is viewed with suspicion across the political spectrum in Germany, which has had difficult relations with Ankara in recent years.

Turkey’s president Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his wife Emine arrive in Germany Credit: Bernd von Jutrczenka/dpa via AP

They escalated in the past year to the point where Mr Erdogan called Germany’s mainstream parties “enemies of Turkey” and accused German officials of acting like Nazis, prompting Chancellor Angela Merkel to condemn the Turkish president’s words. At the same time, the two countries recognise mutual strategic interests and the two leaders appeared prepared to bury the hatchet ahead of the trip, which runs until Saturday. “Turkey is an important partner for us and it is also an important partner for Europe,” Mrs Merkel’s spokesman Steffen Seibert said. “We have a fundamental interest … in an economically and politically stable Turkey, and of course in a Turkey in which democracy is practised,” Mr Seibert added. He said that talks with Mr Erdogan will address both “common interests” and difficult issues. In an opinion piece in the Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung newspaper, Mr Erdogan said it was time to “set aside our differences of opinion and concentrate on our joint interests”. “Turkey’s hope is to develop relations with Germany and other nations as equals on the basis of mutual respect,” he wrote. Mrs Merkel championed a 2016 agreement with Turkey designed to halt the flow of refugees and migrants into Europe, which has held up even as relations between Ankara and the European Union soured. And Berlin considers Turkey an important partner in trying to end the conflict in neighbouring Syria.

People wait for the arrival of Turkey’s president near a hotel in Berlin Credit: Michael Sohn/AP