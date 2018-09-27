UK’s first air-filtering bus launched in Southampton

The UK’s first air-filtering bus, which claims to make the air around it cleaner while on the move, has been launched in Southampton.

The Bluestar bus, operated by Go-Ahead, is fitted with a specially designed filter that removes ultrafine particles from the air and traps them as the vehicle moves through the streets.

The filter then allows the bus to blow out more pure air so the air behind it is cleaner than in front of it.

Go-Ahead chose the Hampshire city to host the prototype because earlier this year the World Health Organisation (WHO) revealed that the city was at its limit of unsafe air pollution.