VAR to be used in the Champions League from next season

Video assistant referee (VAR) technology will be used in the Champions League from next season, UEFA has announced.

The European governing body revealed VAR would be used in the 2019-20 competition from the play-off stage onward.

It will also be used at the 2019 UEFA Super Cup, the Euro 2020 finals, the Europa League group stage from the 2020-21 season and the 2021 Nations League finals.