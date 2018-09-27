Vegan meals must be guaranteed in public sector, insist campaigners

The Scottish Government is being urged to bring in a new law that would require all public bodies to serve up vegan options in their canteens.

The Vegan Society and Go Vegan Scotland want ministers to introduce legislation to “guarantee plant-based options on every public sector menu every day”.

Their petition adds that as well as protecting the rights of vegans, it would also benefit public health, the environment and animals.

It launched its campaign after it claimed research found instances of “vegans not eating for days in hospital” and children missing out on free school lunches because of a lack of vegan options.