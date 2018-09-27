Water companies submit action plans following Beast from the East failings

The water regulator has warned companies it “won’t hesitate” to take action if they fail to show they can protect customers in extreme weather such as the Beast from the East. Ofwat ordered Thames Water, Severn Trent, Southern Water and South East Water to submit detailed action plans by today setting out how they will avoid future repeats of the failings that left thousands of homes and businesses without running water during the extremely cold weather in February and March. The regulator’s review of how companies dealt with the Beast from the East, published in June, found that over 200,000 customers in England and Wales were left without water for more than four hours and over 60,000 customers did not have a water supply for more than 12 hours, while some people were without water for a week.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

It has said it wants improvements in emergency planning, preparation, response, communication and payment of compensation from the companies whose customers were badly affected. The Beast from the East brought temperatures which failed to rise above freezing in some regions along with huge dumps of powdery snow, freezing rain and strong winds. A fast change in temperature led to burst pipes, but Ofwat said the weather was forecast in advance and a number of companies appeared to have “fallen well short on their forward planning and the quality of support and communication they’ve been providing, leaving some customers high and dry”. Ofwat said it will now carefully scrutinise the companies’ plans and intends to publish a response by mid-November, adding it will “step in” if it believes that any company’s plan does not go far enough.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.