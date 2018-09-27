Weather: Turning brighter and colder in the north with occasional showers

Cloud with rain across northern and western parts of Scotland during the morning will move southeastward, which will ease as it does so, to bring a fragmenting band of cloud and patchy light rain across parts of northern England and Wales by late-afternoon.

It will be turning brighter and colder with occasional showers, particularly across Scotland during the afternoon.

Meanwhile, much of southern England will stay dry with plenty of sunshine, once early fog patches have cleared. It will feel pleasantly warm in the sunshine, with a top temperature of 23 Celsius (73 F) and light winds.