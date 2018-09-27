Advertisement

What the papers say – September 27

The uncovering of the “real identity” of one of the Salisbury nerve agent attack suspects leads many papers on Thursday.

Jeremy Corbyn’s closing speech to the Labour Party conference also makes headlines.

The Daily Telegraph reports that one of the alleged assassins wanted over the attempted murder of Sergei Skripal is a decorated colonel in the Russian army.

Anatoliy Chepiga is a senior member of Russian military intelligence unit the GRU, the Metro reports.

Chepiga, who travelled to Britain under the pseudonym Ruslan Boshirov, once received Russia’s highest military award, says the Daily Express.

The medal was given to him by Russian president Vladimir Putin, the Daily Mirror reports.

The Daily Mail says the revelation of his true identity contradicts claims made by Mr Putin, who said on television that Chepiga and his suspected accomplice, Alexander Petrov, were civilians.

The disclosure, by investigative journalism organisation Bellingcat, adds weight to suggestions the attack on Mr Skripal was sanctioned by the top of the Kremlin, The Times reports.

Meanwhile, Mr Corbyn told Theresa May that Labour MPs will vote against her so-called Chequers plan unless it keeps Britain in a customs union and protects consumer and worker rights, The Guardian reports.

The i also leads with Mr Corbyn’s speech.

In other news, a nurse who was the first person in the UK to contract monkeypox has blamed “pathetically small” NHS gloves, The Sun reports.

The Independent leads on figures that show a fall in rape prosecutions.

And the Financial Times reports on Comcast’s purchase of the broadcaster Sky.

