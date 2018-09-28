Boris Johnson tells ITV News he is unsure whether Theresa May's Brexit plan is worse than staying in European Union

Boris Johnson has told ITV News that he feels a personal responsibility to Leave voters to deliver the Brexit they voted for but is unsure whether the Prime Minister’s plan is better than staying in the European Union.

The former foreign secretary is calling for a “super Canada” free trade deal, which supporters say would give the UK more control over issues like immigration and setting its own trade rules, but less access to EU markets.

Exiting the EU Minister Chris Heaton-Harris said: “This is not a workable or negotiable plan for Brexit – as both sides have made clear on several occasions, no deal is available without a guarantee that there would be no hard border in Northern Ireland in any eventuality, the so-called Irish backstop.

“The Government is united behind the Prime Minister’s efforts to negotiate a good deal that works in the interests of the whole United Kingdom.”