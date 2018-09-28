- ITV Report
-
Boris Johnson tells ITV News he is unsure whether Theresa May's Brexit plan is worse than staying in European Union
Boris Johnson has told ITV News that he feels a personal responsibility to Leave voters to deliver the Brexit they voted for but is unsure whether the Prime Minister’s plan is better than staying in the European Union.
The former foreign secretary is calling for a “super Canada” free trade deal, which supporters say would give the UK more control over issues like immigration and setting its own trade rules, but less access to EU markets.
Exiting the EU Minister Chris Heaton-Harris said: “This is not a workable or negotiable plan for Brexit – as both sides have made clear on several occasions, no deal is available without a guarantee that there would be no hard border in Northern Ireland in any eventuality, the so-called Irish backstop.
“The Government is united behind the Prime Minister’s efforts to negotiate a good deal that works in the interests of the whole United Kingdom.”
When pressed on why a “super Canada” deal would not be damaging to manufacturing, Mr Johnson said it would be similar to Switzerland’s relationship with the European Union.
Switzerland is not part of the EU however it has signed up to a plethora of agreements and directives including free movement of people.
“There are examples of just-in-time supply chains that operate with a high-degree of efficiency over customs union differentials – there is no reason why that can’t be done”, he said.
“That should not be an obstacle to us properly taking back control, delivering what the British people voted for and doing great free-trade deals and seizing back control of our destiny.”
“The Chequers proposals manifestly fail to do that”, Mr Johnson added.
When asked if Theresa May’s plan is worse than staying in the EU, the MP for Uxbridge and South Ruislip said it was a “very moot point.”
Labour voted to leave the door open for a second Brexit referendum this week fuelling speculation.
Asked on the issue, Mr Johnson said: “I don’t support another referendum, I think we need to deliver on the mandate which the people gave us in the last referendum.
“I did play a role in the Leave campaign. I do feel a deep sense of responsibility to try to ensure what people get what they actually voted for."