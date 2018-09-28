Campaigners take to streets as political parties get election ready

Activists from both Labour and the SNP plan to take their campaign to the streets as they gear up for the possibility of a snap general election. The SNP will hold a so-called day of action, led by the party’s depute leader Keith Brown, aiming to make contact with 50,000 people on independence and Brexit. Mr Brown said: “This day of action moves the SNP onto a campaign footing. We are building a fresh case for independence and we are also campaign-ready for any possible snap general election.”

The SNP MSP added: “I’m keen to understand better how the people of Scotland view the UK leaving the EU within the context of ‘no deal’, and what impact these outcomes have on the voters’ feelings towards the opportunities of an independent Scotland. “The Tories are deeply divided and on the brink of implosion over Brexit. And Labour still, incredibly, don’t know they are doing. “Meanwhile our party and the independence movement have our sights on a far more positive future for Scotland as an independent country.” Scottish Conservative deputy party leader Jackson Carlaw accused the SNP of “touring the country rabble-rousing and stoking up division”. He said: “All this day of action is going to achieve is to remind people the SNP is a single-issue party, and that issue has already been put to bed.” Meanwhile, hundreds of Labour campaigners are expected to knock on doors on Saturday to highlight the party’s plan to “rebuild Scotland”.

Labour’s campaign leaflet Credit: Scottish Labour/PA