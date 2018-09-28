Prince Charles presents Iraq campaign medals to troops

The Prince of Wales has presented campaign medals to soldiers who have recently returned from Iraq during a visit to Fort George.

The Black Watch, 3rd Battalion, The Royal Regiment of Scotland (3 SCOTS), has completed a six-month operational tour of Iraq, based at Al-Asad air base in western Al-Anbar province.

Their two key responsibilities were to provide the main security force for the near 4,000-strong coalition camp and to provide training and mentoring for Iraqi security forces, preparing them to lead security operations against Islamic State.