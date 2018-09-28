Charles to present Iraq campaign medals to troops

The Duke of Rothesay is to present campaign medals to soldiers who have recently returned from Iraq during a visit to Fort George.

The Black Watch, 3rd Battalion, The Royal Regiment of Scotland (3 SCOTS), have completed a six-month operational tour of Iraq, based at Al-Asad Air Base in western Al-Anbar province.

Their two key responsibilities were to provide the main security force for the near 4,000-strong coalition camp and to provide training and mentoring for Iraqi security forces, preparing them to lead security operations against Islamic State.

The training company taught their Iraqi partners in a range of areas, from security procedures, basic infantry tactics, life-saving first aid and communications to advanced weapon skills and basic improvised explosive device awareness.

Charles, who is Royal Colonel of 3 SCOTS, will present campaign medals and attend a reception at their base at Fort George near Inverness on Friday.

During their tour, 3 SCOTS worked alongside other nations, gaining experience manning security positions and honing their skills as a quick reaction force.

The soldiers also used their tour to raise money for the Army Benevolent Fund, hosted a successful Highland Games and took part in various runs and activities hosted by other nations.