Elon Musk accused of securities fraud over Tesla tweets

US securities regulators have filed a complaint against Tesla chief executive Elon Musk alleging that he made "false and misleading statements" about plans to take the company private in August.

The Securities and Exchange Commission says in the complaint filed on Thursday that Musk falsely claimed funding was secured to take the company private at $420 per share.

The complaint states he settled on $420 "because he had recently learned about the number’s significance in marijuana culture and thought his girlfriend 'would find it funny'."

On August 7 he tweeted: