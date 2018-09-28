Advertisement

Elon Musk accused of securities fraud over Tesla tweets

Elon Musk Photo: AP

US securities regulators have filed a complaint against Tesla chief executive Elon Musk alleging that he made "false and misleading statements" about plans to take the company private in August.

The Securities and Exchange Commission says in the complaint filed on Thursday that Musk falsely claimed funding was secured to take the company private at $420 per share.

The complaint states he settled on $420 "because he had recently learned about the number’s significance in marijuana culture and thought his girlfriend 'would find it funny'."

On August 7 he tweeted:

The complaint filed in the US District Court in Manhattan says that Musk had not discussed or confirmed key deal terms including price with any funding source.

Elon Musk and with the singer Grimes Credit: AP

According to Musk, he calculated the $420 price per share based on a 20% premium over that day’s closing share price because he thought 20% was a “standard premium”in going-private transactions.

This calculation resulted in a price of $419, and Musk stated that he rounded the price up to $420 , which admittedly is not a great reason to pick a price.

– SEC complaint against Elon Musk

The commission is asking the court for an order that would stop Musk from being "an officer or director" of any public company.

The SEC also seeks an order enjoining Musk from making false and misleading statements along with repayment of any gains as well as civil penalties.

Musk made his false and misleading public statements about taking Tesla private using his mobile phone in the middle of the active trading day.

He did not discuss the content of the statements with anyone else prior to publishing them to his over 22 million Twitter followers and anyone else with access to the Internet.

– SEC complaint against Elon Musk

A message was left seeking comment from Tesla.

The statements, the complaint said "were premised on a long series of baseless assumptions and were contrary to facts that Musk knew".

Shares of Tesla fell 11% in after-hours trading to 273.56 dollars, after falling 2% before the market closed on Thursday.