Lorry driver caught using phone seconds before fatal crash jailed for five years

A lorry driver who is caught on camera checking his mobile phone just before a fatal crash in Dumfries and Galloway has been jailed for five years.

Missionary worker Yvonne Blackman, 66, died after the lorry driven by David Shields crashed into her car in a line of traffic in Dumfries last February.

Shields, 34, previously pleaded guilty to causing her death by dangerous driving and was sentenced at the High Court in Glasgow on Friday, the Crown Office said.

The court heard that before the crash the recovery driver’s attention was repeatedly focused on the dash-mounted mobile in the cab of his lorry.

Immediately before the collision his attention was on the mobile phone again and he failed to notice and react to the line of traffic ahead of him until it was too late.

CCTV footage from inside the cab shows him checking his phone for 18 seconds in the run-up to the crash.