Five tips to save money on utility bills

Citizens Advice has found customers who remain loyal to their utility providers are being penalised by £4 billion a year.

Four-in-five people pay a significantly higher price to at least one of their providers for remaining with them.

The overcharges apply across the five essential consumer markets of mobile, broadband, home insurance, mortgages and savings.

A super complaint has been lodged with the competition watchdog but what can you do now to save money on bills?