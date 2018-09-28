1,000 head teachers to march on Downing Street to protest school cuts

One-thousand head teachers from across England are expected to protest outside Downing Street on Friday demanding increased funding.

The grassroots campaign ‘Worth Less?’ believe extra investment will alleviate concerns about class sizes, staff recruitment and retention and teaching conditions.

A letter will be handed to No 11 Downing Street by the campaign group. Rob Kelsall, a campaign organiser, believes the march is a vital moment.

“We are seeing schools - both maintained and academies - that are seeing their funds depleted, dipping into their reserves, and having to send out begging letters to parents”, he said.

“This is not through choice, this is because there is no alternative.”

”One teacher said to me that if we go to London on Friday and get the Treasury to change its funding policy, he reckons that will be the best day's work he's ever done. That's the stage we're at.“