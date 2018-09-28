- ITV Report
-
1,000 head teachers to march on Downing Street to protest school cuts
One-thousand head teachers from across England are expected to protest outside Downing Street on Friday demanding increased funding.
The grassroots campaign ‘Worth Less?’ believe extra investment will alleviate concerns about class sizes, staff recruitment and retention and teaching conditions.
A letter will be handed to No 11 Downing Street by the campaign group. Rob Kelsall, a campaign organiser, believes the march is a vital moment.
“We are seeing schools - both maintained and academies - that are seeing their funds depleted, dipping into their reserves, and having to send out begging letters to parents”, he said.
“This is not through choice, this is because there is no alternative.”
”One teacher said to me that if we go to London on Friday and get the Treasury to change its funding policy, he reckons that will be the best day's work he's ever done. That's the stage we're at.“
Earlier this year, figures showed the number of secondary schools in England running at a loss had nearly trebled in four years.
The study, published by the Education Policy Institute in March, said the number of local council-run secondary schools in deficit dropped from 14.3% in 2010/11 to 8.8% in 2013/14, but between 2013/14 and 2016/17, the numbers in deficit nearly trebled to 26.1%.
In July, the Institute for Fiscal Studies said total school spending per pupil fell around 8% in real terms in England between 2009/10 and 2017/18.
A Department for Education spokeswoman said: “There is more money going into schools than ever before, rising to a record £43.5 billion by 2020 - 50% more in real terms per pupil than in 2000.
”Every school attracts more funding per pupil through the National Funding Formula, high needs funding has risen to over £6 billion this year, and the 3.5% pay rise we announced for classroom teachers on the main pay range is backed by £508 million Government funding.
“We know that we are asking schools to do more, which is why we are helping them to reduce the £10 billion spent each year on non-staffing costs, providing Government-backed deals for things like printers and energy suppliers that are helping to save millions of pounds.”
The march will begin from Parliament Square at around 11.30am on Friday.