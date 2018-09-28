Families reported missing and homes swept away as powerful tsunami hits Indonesia

Families have been reported missing and homes swept away in a powerful tsunami in Indonesia.

The Pacific nation had issued a tsunami warning after a magnitude 7.5 earthquake hit the island of Sulawesi on Friday, but lifted it half and hour later.

Following the earthquake, several strong aftershocks, including one of magnitude 6.7, hit.

The tsunami hit the cities of Palu - which is the capital of the island's central province, and a smaller city, Donggala.