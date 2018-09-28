Watch: Fire crews battle fierce blaze on M40

The M40 in Warwickshire has been closed in both directions after a crash involving three goods vehicles and a separate lorry fire.

Highways England warned the motorway could remain closed between Warwick and Henley-in-Arden throughout Friday after the pile-up at 4am.

Warwickshire Police posted footage on social media showing emergency crews tackling the lorry fire and said officers remained at the scene of the collision on the northbound carriageway between junctions 15 and 16.

The force said in a statement: "The road is expected to be closed for the majority of the morning, while the southbound stretch of the M40 from junctions 15 to 16 is also closed at this time due to a separate lorry fire".