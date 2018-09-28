New code to offer help to consumers tricked into fraudulent money transfers

People who are tricked into transferring money to a fraudster could get more help to get their money back under a new draft code. The voluntary code proposes the principle that where the victim of such a crime has met their requisite level of care, they should be reimbursed. Under current rules, when payments are fraudulently made without customers’ authorisation, banks are generally obliged to give a refund. However, at present, when someone has been tricked into making a payment themselves, known as an authorised push payment (APP) scam, the rules are different – and banks are not obliged to refund payments which have been authorised by their customer. This means that people can be tricked out of their life savings by sophisticated scams and may never see their money again. The draft code has been published by the APP Scams Steering Group, made up of industry and consumer group representatives. It is now open for consultation until November 15.

It said there may be instances where a victim of this type of fraud has met their requisite level of care, and so should be reimbursed, but no bank or other payment service provider involved has breached their own level of care. It said the steering group has not been able, so far, to resolve the question of who should meet the cost of reimbursements in these circumstances. It will work to identify “a sustainable funding mechanism” through which to reimburse consumers in such a scenario. Figures from trade association UK Finance show that in the first half of 2018 consumers lost £92.9 million because of this type of fraud. Under the draft code, banks and other payment service providers would take measures to tackle APP scams, such as: – Detecting APP scams through measures such as analytics and employee training; – Preventing APP scams from taking place by taking steps to provide customers with effective warnings that they are at risk; – Responding to APP scams, for instance, by delaying a payment while an investigation is conducted and, if necessary, carrying out timely reimbursement. Ruth Evans, who chairs the steering group, said: “Importantly, the code asks banks to hold themselves to account and for consumers to take steps to protect themselves. “Over the last six months, we’ve worked hard to develop a draft voluntary code that can give consumers better protection from APP scams. We are committed to getting a final code in place in early 2019, but first we need to hear from others.” The steering group is directly accountable to the Payment Systems Regulator (PSR), which is collecting responses to the consultation.

