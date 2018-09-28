Passengers and crew survive after plane comes down in Pacific lagoon

All passengers and crew have survived after a plane crash-landed on Friday morning in a Pacific lagoon.

The Air Niugini plane hit the water short of the runway while trying to land at Chuuk Island in the Federated States of Micronesia, according to the airline.

Striking footage from the scene shows people being rescued in boats from the half-submerged plane, in images reminiscent of the 2009 crash-landing in New York City known as the “Miracle on the Hudson”.

The airline said in a brief statement that everybody aboard the Boeing 737 plane was able to safely evacuate, and the airline was making all efforts to ensure the ongoing safety of the passengers.

The airline did not immediately say how many people were aboard the plane, where it was travelling from, or what caused the crash.