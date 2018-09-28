Pret a Manger allergy labelling 'inadequate' coroner tells inquest into Natasha Ednan-Laperouse's death

Natasha Ednan-Laperouse died after eating a Pret a Manger sandwich Credit: Family handout

A coroner has called Pret a Manger's allergy labelling "inadequate" on the final day of the inquest into the death of a teenage girl who fell ill after eating one of the chain's sandwiches. He found the teenager was "reassured" by the lack of specific allergen information on the packaging of the sandwich, and said he would be writing a report to the government on his concerns about allergen labelling. Natasha Ednan-Laperouse, who had a severe sesame allergy, died after eating an artichoke, olive and tapenade baguette that did not label all the ingredients. The 15 year old, from Fulham, was travelling on a BA flight from London to Nice with her father and her best friend in July last year, when she fell ill.

The coroner detailed how Ms Ednan-Laperouse began to suffer an allergic reaction on the flight. She said to her father, “Daddy please help me I can’t breathe,” and he injected her twice in the same leg with her EpiPen. The court was told the second may not have been effective as it was administered to the same leg. “Mr Laperouse I cannot imagine how that experience was on that plane,” Coroner Dr Sean Cummings said to Natasha's father Nadim Ednan-Laperouse MBE. “Terrible,” he replied. Despite the injections being administerd, the 15-year-old was pronounced dead hours later at a hospital in Nice. The coroner added he will be writing to Pret about collecting information on allergic reactions.

Dr Cummings said: "Natasha Ednan-Laperouse died of anaphylaxis in Nice on July 17 2016 after eating a baguette, purchased from Pret A Manger at London Heathrow's Terminal 5. "The baguette was manufactured to Pret specifications and contained sesame to which she was allergic. "There was no specific allergen information on the baguette packaging or on the (food display cabinet) and Natasha was reassured by that."

