Projects that hope to revolutionise healthcare

A GPS app that tracks where porters and available beds are in hospitals is one of a number of innovative ideas which has won funding as the Government strives to make the “NHS the most technologically advanced healthcare system in the world”.

Another winning project will see patients who have suffered a stroke use Virtual Reality (VR) headsets to help them recover, while a new technology will increase the range of medicines that can be delivered by skin patches.

The projects will collectively receive more than £17 million of funding to develop their innovations through the Industrial Strategy Challenge Fund, managed by UK Research and Innovation.

The GPS app has been developed by Oxford-based Navenio, which has been working with the University of Oxford to develop the service, described as an “Uber for porters”.

Chester-based Cadscan is delivering the VR headsets to help stroke patients, while Medherant, a pharmaceutical company based in Coventry, West Midlands, is applying a new technology that should greatly increase the range of medicines that can be delivered by skin patches.

This could be particularly beneficial for patients where traditional tablets are difficult to administer, such as very small children or the frail elderly.

Intract Pharma, in Cambridge, are testing a new technology that will allow antibodies to be taken orally, rather than through invasive injections, while FabRx, in Ashford, Kent​, are developing a 3D printing process to manufacture tablets.

This will allow the desktop production of medicines with their doses tailored to individual patients, potentially combining several medicines into a single pill.

Companies from Devon, Cumbria, Edinburgh, Glasgow, Manchester and Cardiff will also benefit from the funding.