Rapper Nelly settles with woman over sexual assault lawsuit

Rapper Nelly has agreed to settle a lawsuit filed by a woman who alleges he raped her on his tour bus in Seattle then defamed her when he claimed she made up the accusation.

Settlement terms between Monique Greene and Nelly, whose real name is Cornell Haynes Jr, have not been disclosed, the Seattle Times reported.

A dismissal order filed in King County Superior Court shows both sides agreed to pay their own lawyers’ fees and costs.

Nelly’s lawyer Scott Rosenblum said no money exchanged hands.

Ms Greene’s lawyer Karen Koehler disputed that assertion but said she could not comment specifically.