Republicans push for Brett Kavanaugh vote after dramatic testimony in the Senate

Republicans have expressed their determination to vote on Brett Kavanaugh's nomination to the Supreme Court, after the judge defended himself in the Senate against a sexual assault allegation. Donald Trump's nominee has been accused of attempting to rape Christine Blasey Ford 36 years ago and has been subject to other allegations in recent days. In dramatic scenes at a Senate committee hearing on Thursday, the two testified about the alleged 1982 attack. After the hearings, Republicans quickly expressed their determination to move forward. After huddling in the Capitol, senators said the Judiciary Committee would hold a Friday morning vote on whether to recommend Kavanaugh for confirmation.

If all Democrats oppose the nomination, just two GOP senators would sink Kavanaugh’s confirmation if they were to oppose him as well. Multiple Republican politicians have not said which way they will vote, including two women with reputations as moderates who have been willing to buck their party line – Susan Collins of Maine and Lisa Murkowski of Alaska. Donald Trump tweeted his support for Kavanaugh after the hearings.

Thursday's hearings were broadcast live. Ms Ford, recalling the alleged incident, told the hearing she felt like he was "accidentally going to kill" her as she was smothered during the sex attack. In an equally emotional testimony, Mr Kavanaugh denied the claims, describing them as completely false.

In an attempt to defend his character Mr Kavanaugh said part of the reason for the allegations is anger by some about President Donald Trump and the 2016 election, and out of revenge on "behalf of the Clintons." In the 1990s, Mr Kavanaugh was on the team that investigated President Bill Clinton as part of special prosecutor Kenneth Starr's investigation. The report led to Clinton's impeachment, though he was not removed from office.

Fighting back the tears Mr Kavanaugh told the Senate panel he "will not be intimidated" into withdrawing his nomination to the Supreme Court. He said: "You may defeat me in the final vote, but you'll never get me to quit. Never." Describing the impact of the allegations on his family he said it had left his family and his name "totally and permanently destroyed." Earlier in the day, holding back tears, Ms Ford said she had gone to a house gathering after a diving session where Mr Kavanaugh a number of other boys were "visibly drunk". After having one drink, Ms Ford said she went upstairs to the bathroom when she was pushed into a bedroom by Mr Kavanaugh and another boy. The hearing heard that Mr Kavanaugh rubbed his hands across his accuser's body and "grinded" against her. On a bed, Ms Ford "yelled" but struggled to get Mr Kavanaugh, who was being encouraged by the other boy, off of her because his "weight was heavy". Mr Kavanaugh allegedly tried taking her clothes off, under which she was wearing a swimsuit. "I believed he was going to rape me," she said. "I yelled for help but he put his hand over my mouth." Ford added that she couldn't breathe and that she thought he was "accidentally going to kill me".

