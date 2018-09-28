Stairway To Heaven copyright lawsuit gets new trial

A US appeals court has ordered a new trial in a lawsuit accusing Led Zeppelin of copying an obscure 1960s instrumental for the intro to its classic 1971 rock anthem Stairway To Heaven.

A federal court jury in Los Angeles two years ago found Led Zeppelin did not copy the famous riff from the song Taurus by the band Spirit.

But the three-judge panel of the 9th US Circuit Court of Appeals ruled unanimously that the lower court judge provided erroneous jury instructions. It sent the case back to the court for another trial.

A trustee for the estate of late Spirit guitarist Randy Wolfe filed the lawsuit against Led Zeppelin in 2015.

Jurors returned their verdict for Led Zeppelin after a five-day trial at which band members Jimmy Page and Robert Plant gave evidence.