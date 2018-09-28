Takeaways and restaurants ‘should be forced to display hygiene ratings’

An industry report has revealed half of food businesses in England do not display a hygiene rating — leading local councils to demand a change in the law to force them to do so.

Council environmental health teams score food outlets from zero to five based on factors such as kitchen cleanliness, cooking methods and food safety management.

Businesses in Wales and Northern Ireland are legally required to display their rating, however, in England, businesses do not have to display the rating they have been awarded.

The Local Government Association (LGA) wants ministers to empower councils by legally extending the mandatory display of food hygiene ratings to England, including to online businesses.